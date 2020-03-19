Whiskey Cake selling ‘quarantine survival kits’ as option to avoid long lines at grocery store

BAYBROOK, Texas – Multiple Whiskey Cake locations are selling daily “quarantine survival kids” for those wanting to avoid long lines at their local grocery stores.

“We both know you’re tired of sandwiches and have already fired back all those Doritos you planned on “rationing” so let us help you out with some real, tasty food,” Whiskey Cake Baybrook posted on its Facebook Page.

On Wednesday, Whiskey Cake made its first kit containing two sirloin steaks, six burgers, two brined and marinated chickens, 30 eggs, a gallon of milk, a pound of butter, half a dozen oranges and two rolls of toilet paper for $48.

On Thursday, the restaurant added more options including ground beef, sirloins, chicken tenders, mixed produce and ribeyes.

To order, customers will have a drive-thru option only.