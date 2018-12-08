Making holiday faves in healthier ways

Indulging in your holiday favorites doesn't mean you can't be healthy while you do it. Here's a healthy twist on a pecan pie from Natural Food Chef.

Pecan pie topped with spicy praline bacon

Ingredients:

1 9" Wholly Wholesome Gluten Free Pie Shell

1 cup maple syrup

½ cup coconut oil

4 tbsp butter

3 eggs, beaten

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1 ½ cups pecans, chopped into small pieces

Spicy praline bacon:

1 lb. thick-cut organic bacon, sliced into ½” lardons

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

¼ cup finely chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. In a small pot, combine maple syrup, coconut oil, butter and place over medium heat for about 5 mins or until the butter has melted into the mixture. Set aside to cool.

3. For the spicy praline bacon, combine the maple syrup, chili powder, black pepper, and cayenne in a small bowl, Set aside.

4. Place the diced bacon slices in a medium size sauté pan on the stove over medium-high heat. Allow the bacon to brown and crisp stirring occasionally.

5. When bacon is crisp but still chewy remove from pan and drain on paper towels.

6. On a sheet tray covered with parchment paper or a silicon mat, evenly lay out the cooked bacon and chopped pecans. Pour the spicy syrup over the top so they are evenly covered. Place the bacon and pecans the oven for 5-10 minutes or until the maple syrup crisps. Remove and let cool.

7. Now that the pot of butter, coconut oil and maple syrup is cooled, add in beaten eggs, salt and vanilla and mix together. Gently fold in pecans.

8. Pour the pecan mixture into the piecrust. Place on a cookie sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 50 minutes or center of the pie is set.

9. Once the pie is finished cooking, top the pie with a generous amount of prepared Spicy Praline Bacon and enjoy!

