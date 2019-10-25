Join KPRC 2 and The American Heart Association for the 2019 Houston Heart Walks

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 invites you to lace up and join The American Heart Association for the 2019 Houston area Heart Walks.

This year's events take place Saturday, November 9th, at the University of Houston TDECU Stadium (Houston Heart Walk), and Saturday, November 16th, at North Shore Park in The Woodlands (Montgomery County Heart Walk), and Lonestar College University Park (Northwest Harris County Heart Walk).

KPRC 2 reporter Bill Spencer will host the Montgomery County Heart Walk beginning at 8AM in the Woodlands.

By participating in the Heart Walk, you're joining a million Heart Walk Heroes across the nation raising funds for lifesaving science. Science that can teach us all how to live longer and be Healthy For Good.

Take a few minutes to consider the lives you are going to help change for the better through your leadership and donations. We're talking more moms, dads, brothers, aunts and babies lives saved. Help keep hearts everywhere beating. Let's take steps together to cure all heart disease and stroke.

For more information go to https://bit.ly/35Z9CCi to sign up!

KPRC 2 is a proud community partner of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.