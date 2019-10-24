Houston razed: 4 Houston homes built in 1920s, 1930s bite the dust

HAR

HOUSTON - What comes up must come down, even if it’s as cute as these homey Houston cottages built between 1920 and 1935.

Take a look at five Bayou City bungalows that bit the dust this week (or will soon).

These old Houston homes received City of Houston demolition permits in the past week.

Hyde Park home built in 1930 hits hard times

1814 Driscoll St., Houston, TX 77019

Banks Street beauty built in 1935 bites the dust

1711 Banks St., Houston, TX 77098

Boulevard Oaks bungalow built in 1930 bids adieu

2215 Bartlett St., Houston, TX 77098

Houston Heights house built in 1920 hits the bricks

325 W 17th St., Houston, TX 77008

