Fourth of July: These are events scheduled across the Houston area

By Kayla Lyons

HOUSTON - There are lots of ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in southeast Texas.

Here’s a rundown of some of the big events in the Houston area commemorating Independence Day this year.

July 4th Star-Spangled Salute – Summer Symphony Nights
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m. 
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Light up the Sky Fireworks Spectacular
Chester L. Davis Sportsplex
6 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

July 3rd Houston Symphony’s Star Spangled Salute
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8 p.m.

Tuesday - Pre-4th of July Party
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas

July 4th CITGO Freedom over Texas
Eleanor Tinsley Park
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

City Centre Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
800 Town & Country Boulevard
7 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

An American Tradition Independence Day – Lunch
George Ranch Historical Park
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

179th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
37th Street and Seawall Boulevard 
7:30 p.m.

Missouri City’s 4th of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
1122 Buffalo Run Boulevard, Missouri City 
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Pearland Celebration of Freedom
Pearland High School Football Stadium, 3775 S. Main
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
6003 Memorial Drive 

4th of July at Excellence ER
15119 Wallisville Road, Houston,
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

4th of July celebration at Kemah Boardwalk
215 Kipp Ave, Kemah
9:30 p.m. 

Platypus Brewing, July 4th Block Party
1902 Washington Ave, Suite E, Houston, Texas
12 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

Town Center Park, July 4th Festival and Fireworks
8 N Main St, Kingwood, Texas
3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Capitol Bar Carnival Day Fest
2415 S Main St Houston
2:00 p.m. -  10:00 p.m.

July 4th Parade
2407 Market St, Baytown, Texas
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza
Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Square at Memorial City
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

July 4th Parade and Festival
Bellaire Town Square 
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kid Safe Fireworks Party
8343 Barkley St, Houston
11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Krewe's 4th of July 2018-Galveston
Galveston Place, 61st Street, Galveston
3:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

