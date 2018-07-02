Fourth of July: These are events scheduled across the Houston area

HOUSTON - There are lots of ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in southeast Texas.

Here’s a rundown of some of the big events in the Houston area commemorating Independence Day this year.

July 4th Star-Spangled Salute – Summer Symphony Nights

Miller Outdoor Theatre

8:30 p.m.

6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Light up the Sky Fireworks Spectacular

Chester L. Davis Sportsplex

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

July 3rd Houston Symphony’s Star Spangled Salute

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8 p.m.

Tuesday - Pre-4th of July Party

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave, Houston, Texas

July 4th CITGO Freedom over Texas

Eleanor Tinsley Park

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

City Centre Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

800 Town & Country Boulevard

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

An American Tradition Independence Day – Lunch

George Ranch Historical Park

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

179th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

37th Street and Seawall Boulevard

7:30 p.m.

Missouri City’s 4th of July Celebration

Buffalo Run Park

1122 Buffalo Run Boulevard, Missouri City

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Pearland Celebration of Freedom

Pearland High School Football Stadium, 3775 S. Main

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

6003 Memorial Drive

4th of July at Excellence ER

15119 Wallisville Road, Houston,

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

4th of July celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

215 Kipp Ave, Kemah

9:30 p.m.

Platypus Brewing, July 4th Block Party

1902 Washington Ave, Suite E, Houston, Texas

12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Town Center Park, July 4th Festival and Fireworks

8 N Main St, Kingwood, Texas

3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Capitol Bar Carnival Day Fest

2415 S Main St Houston

2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

July 4th Parade

2407 Market St, Baytown, Texas

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Red, Hot & Blue Festival & Fireworks Extravaganza

Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Square at Memorial City

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

July 4th Parade and Festival

Bellaire Town Square

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kid Safe Fireworks Party

8343 Barkley St, Houston

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Krewe's 4th of July 2018-Galveston

Galveston Place, 61st Street, Galveston

3:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

