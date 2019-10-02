Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a techno show to a jazz concert to a family-friendly festival, here are the local music events worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Derrick May

From the event description:

Sonido has teamed up with Fractal Four to bring back the legendary Detroit techno innovator, Derrick May! It has been over three years since Derrick last graced Houston and destroyed Jet Lounge with his Detroit techno vibes, and he's been itching to come back and move us once again.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus Houston, 1803 Pease St.

Price: $22.50 (pre-sale GA)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harry Romero

From the event description:

Beat master Harry Romero heats up the Bauhaus dance floor along with our friends from Cabina Baja. There will be happy hour from 9-11p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 6, 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Price: Free (Early Bird [Free before 11p.m. with RSVP]); $15 (First Release); $20 (Second Release)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston Afro Creole Music Festival

From the event description:

Houston Afro Creole Music Festival is an annual festival celebrating and promoting music, dance, food, arts, crafts and fashion. We are here to fuse different cultures under one umbrella. You will experience the Creole culture, the Caribbean culture, the African culture, America's culture, the Latino culture and more. This is a family-oriented event.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, noon-10 p.m.

Where: India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.

Price: $20 (General Admission [advance]). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

John Scofield Quartet

From the event description:

Da Camera of Houston's season begins its jazz series with the long-awaited Da Camera debut of the John Scofield Quartet. A lauded powerhouse jazz guitarist and composer, Scofield will be joined in Houston by Bill Stewart, drums; Vicente Archer, bass; and George Colligan, piano and organ, subbing for Gerald Clayton.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Where: 501 Texas St.

Price: $42

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discount ticket to Bayou City Jazz Series

From the Bayou City Jazz Series Featuring Steve Cole & Jeff Kashiwa deal description:

Jeff Kashiwa and Steve Cole wow audiences with their eclectic lineup. The discounted deal includes one rear orchestra ticket for $62.50.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.

Where: 501 Texas Ave., Downtown Houston

Price: $62.50 (10% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.