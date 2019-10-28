Houston to host a variety of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from "Frankenstein' to a romantic comedy.

Discounted tickets for Mary Shelly's 'Frankenstein'

From the Mary Shelly's "Frankenstein" deal description:

"Frankenstein" tells the tragic story of the eponymous scientist and his ill-starred creation. Victor Frankenstein becomes obsessed with the idea of reanimating dead tissue, leading him to build a misshapen man from spare body parts, then bring it to life with lightning. The deal: One orchestra ticket (rows A–T) at 55% off.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.

Where: 615 Louisiana St., Downtown Houston

Price: $20 (55% discount off regular price)

'The Rocky Horror Show'

From the event description:

Hot Patootie! Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" returns to Art Factory, just in time for Halloween! Join Brad, Janet, Dr. Frank-N-Furter and the whole mansion of zany characters for this cult-classic rock musical, live on stage! This bombastic production will have you dancing in the aisles! Prop bags (including toilet paper, water guns, noise makers, etc.) are available for purchase, making this a fully interactive production!

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Factory, 1125 Providence St.

Price: $16.50

'Enchanted April'

From the event description:

Based on the beloved novel, "Enchanted April" tells the story of two London housewives who pool their savings and rent an Italian villa for a ladies-only holiday. They reluctantly recruit a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost. A charming, funny romantic comedy.

When: Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest

Price: $10

