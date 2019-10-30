Houston to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From bubble soccer to ballroom dance lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.

Discounted bubble soccer

From the Urban Bubbleball deal description:

Participants bounce around in large bubbles while engaging in an intense 30-minute soccer game.

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, noon-4:30 p.m.

Where: 2619 Polk St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $61.50 (59% discount off regular price)

Discounted scuba-diving courses

From the Gigglin Marlin Divers and Swim School deal description:

PADI-certified pros teach scuba basics and advanced dive techniques through a mix of classwork and practice dives in a saltwater pool. Choose from three options: $218 for a two-day free-diving clinic ($399 value), $218 for a PADI open-water diver certification course with equipment ($408 value), or $28 for for a Discover Scuba diving course ($50 value).

Where: 4502 Almeda Road, South Central Houston

Price: from $26 (48 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 55% off world dance classes

From the Sirrom Dance Studio, Inc. deal description:

Students learn techniques in belly-dancing, flamenco and Middle Eastern drumming, then participate in an interactive drum jam. Choose from three options: $40.50 for five belly-dance, flamenco, and Middle Eastern drumming classes and one admission to drum jam ($90 value), $72 for 10 classes and one admission to drum jam ($175 value), or $135 for 20 classes and one admission to drum jam ($345 value).

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.

Where: 9803 Stella Link, Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Price: from $40.50 (55% discount off regular price)

Discounted ice skating party

From the Ice at the Galleria deal description:

Instructors give a quick lesson before customers enjoy a basic birthday party package for up to 10 people.

Where: 5015 Westheimer Road, Westside

Price: $142 (13% discount off regular price)

Discounted group ballroom or salsa dance lessons

From the Dance Passion Dance Studio deal description:

Competitive dancer teaches boogie basics to students of all ages during group lessons at a casual studio. Choose between two options: $21 for four weeks of 50-minute beginner group ballroom dance lessons (a $60 value), or $21 for four weeks of 50-minute beginner group salsa dance lessons (a $60 value).

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Where: 5535 Richmond Ave., Great Uptown

Price: $19 (68 percent discount off regular price)

