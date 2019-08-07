Houston to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From happy hour in the park to a bike ride blaring Beyonce, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Beats & Eats at Midtown Park

From the event description:

Happy hour just got a little more festive. This month, start your second Friday with tunes courtesy of GT Mayne and DJ Athenz. Nosh on delicious food from Zansét Catering and Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill. Cool off with boozy (and non-boozy) treats from KICPOPS.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Song + Story summer concert series

From the event description:

The Hines Center presents "Song + Story: Discovering the Soul of Good Music" free summer concert series. The featured artist for this week: Gio Chamba. The Song + Story Series is an opportunity to experience the inspiration and connect with the backstory that is the foundation of good music. Saint Arnold Brewing Company is a generous supporter of this event and is providing complimentary brews each week!

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer, 500 Fannin St., #100

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beyonce Bike & Brunch to Axelrad

From the event description:

Come explore Houston in a different way with 3rd Ward Tours new interactive activity, "Bike & Brunch"! Riders will experience a slow cruise around the Montrose area on our brand new Dutch bikes, as we travel to Axelrad Beer garden for food vendors, pizza and plenty drink options. The Beyonce playlist will be provided by the tour guide as we bike to our destination.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.

Price: $11 (Have your own bike)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline