Ask 2: Is there an ordinance that prevents lawn clippings and other yard maintenance debris from being blown into the street?

Question: Is there an ordinance that prevents lawn clippings and other yard maintenance debris from being blown into the streets?

Blowing grass clippings into drains or another type of debris is considered illegal dumping, according to GreenHouston.org

We were unable to locate if there is a specific city ordinance for it, but a representative with the City of Houston KPRC 2 that "you cannot blow leaves into the sewer from the streets.”

To report any illegal residential or commercial dumping into storm drains residents should contact 311.

