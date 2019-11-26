Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from dinner theater to a one-man play.

Kid-friendly mystery dinner theater



It will be a night of murder, mystery and Maggiano's! Kids welcome! The all-inclusive event includes murder mystery entertainment and a family-style dinner experience.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy - Memorial, 602 Memorial City Way

Price: $25 (Child); $55 (Adult)

AFROBASEL



Come eat, drink, dance and celebrate with some amazing Houston artists. Singers, dancers, painters and many more all in one space. It gets better and better!

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: AZURA BAR & LOUNGE, 2703 S. Texas, 6, Suite 350

Price: $5 (Early Bird - Limited Quality); More ticket options available.

'Fully Committed'

Meet Sam. He works the reservation line at one of New York's hottest restaurants, where the best food inspires the worst behavior. Coercion, threats, and bribes from a cast of desperate callers, all brought to life by one man.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 615 Texas Ave.

Price: $47

Exclusive Events Art exhibit

Come check out the best new restaurant in Houston while looking at some amazing art work . We will be featuring different local artists . Artist Tiffany Cavalli will be the featured at this event . Enjoy amazing gourmet food and drinks specials.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Olive and Twist (Bar+Kitchen), 2712 Richmond Ave.

Price: Free

