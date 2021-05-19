Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

A man enjoys a cafe at a caf terrace Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 in Strasbourg, eastern France. It's a grand day for the French. Caf and restaurant terraces are reopening Wednesday after a shutdown of more than six months deprived people of what feels like the essence of life sipping coffee and wine with friends outdoors to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS – It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends.

The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.

President Emmanuel Macron, among the first to take a seat at a cafe terrace, was seen chatting with customers and with Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.

“Let’s get used to try and live together," Macron told reporters at the cafe. "If we manage to get well organized collectively and continue vaccinating, have a common discipline as citizens, there’s no reason why we can't continue moving forward.”

Ad

Castex planned to attend a cinema later Wednesday. Actress Emmanuel Beart, meanwhile, went to a movie theater opening in Paris where her latest film “L'Etreinte” ("The Embrace") was showing — among the scores of movies produced during the shutdown.

France is not the first European country to start getting back a semblance of social and cultural life. Italy, Belgium, Hungary and other nations already have started allowing outdoor dining, while drinking and eating indoors began Monday in Britain's pubs.

Eateries in France have been closed since the end of October, the longest time of any European country except Poland, where bars and restaurants reopened Saturday for outdoor service after being closed for seven months.

French cafe and restaurant owners spent days preparing for Wednesday's milestone, despite the rainy weather.

Ad

Ad