Religious rituals, sex, revenge led to Alvin man's murder, court documents say

ALVIN, Texas - New details have been released about the May 23 murder of a 64-year old man in Alvin.

Investigators said religious rituals, sex and revenge were all factors in the killing.

Prosecutors said it was all planned by Jose Leyva.

He is among four men charged with the murder of 64-year-old Francisco Esparza.

Esparza was found shot to death outside a nursery in Alvin last month.

According to affidavits by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Leyva was acting as a spiritual counselor for the victim's son when events took a twisted turn.

Investigators said it started with Esparza's 19-year-old son seeking the help of Leyva, 65.

Affidavits released Friday said the teen sought Leyva's spiritual help after the teen was stabbed in an incident in early May.

Documents show the teen's family knew Leyva as a "Mexican card reader" and hoped his counseling would "cure" the teen of bad spirits.

The teen described to detectives different sessions in which Leyva would ask him to strip while rubbing vegetable oil near his stab wounds and on his genitals.

Leyva became obesssive, the teen told investigators, calling 10 times a day and showing up at his home.

The teen told detectives Leyva said a man would have to perform oral sex on the teen to rid him of evil spirits. When the teen opted out of the sessions, Leyva reportedly warned him that bad things would happen to his family.

On May 23, Esparza told Leyva to stop contacting his son. Later that, day Esparza was shot.

Leyva is now accused of ordering Esparza's murder.

Also charged with murder are Santos Botello and brothers Jose and Jaime Posada.

The three men were being held at the Galveston County Jail.

Leyva was freed on a $250,000 bond.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.