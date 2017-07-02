Boy hospitalized after 2 dogs attack in Texas City home

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A young boy was hospitalized Saturday after being attacked by two dogs in his backyard.

Officials said the boy and his family had just moved into their home in the 2400 block of 13th Avenue and placed their three dogs in kennels while they unpacked. The boy who officials said is at least 6-years-old, opened the kennels and two of the dogs attacked.

Officials said the child was taken to Mainland Hospital and then flown to another hospital, where he is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The dogs are now in the custody of animal control.

