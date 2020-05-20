Two high school seniors marry after he’s been told he has months live

After being told he had months to live, Chase Smith and his girlfriend Sadie Mills rushed to the altar, set up where the two 18-year-olds shared their first kiss just six months prior.

According to a report by Indy Star, getting married had been part of the couple’s plan.

Chase and Sadie planned to attend college together at Indiana University–Purdue University in Indianapolis, and get married after earning their degrees.

Plans changed in March when tumors that had attacked Chase’s body since he was 12 years old returned.

Chase has battled Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of cancer that occurs in the bones or the soft tissue around bones, for six years.

“Ewing’s is extremely aggressive, extremely brutal,” Chase’s mom, Kelli Smith said according to Indy Star. “He has fought a big fight, but he is tired.”

Chase was living with one tumor attached on his lung, one on his back, and another on his hip.

Tumors began to show all over his skull and in the fluid of the lining of his brain, surrounding the pituitary gland, Indy Star reports.

By April 24, Chase was experiencing severe pain in his left eye and both sides of his temple.

It was determined, with or without treatment, Chase had three to five months to live.

The wedding was planned in four days and the young couple married on April 29, vowing to spend every moment they have left together and to latch onto their faith and God more than ever.

“We, every day, pray for a miracle together because we trust in God,” Sadie said according to Indy Star. “We pray that Chase would stay on this earth longer so we can bring more people our story of love.”

Chase says there is no need now to think about a number of months, he has life to live.

“The most important thing in my world at this point is spending time loving and laughing,” Chase said according to Indy Star. “Just living life to the fullest and loving every moment.”

According to Indy Star, Chase hopes by telling his story he can touch people’s hearts and share what he has learned through his cancer journey.

“The precious people in your life, the amount of time they are in your life, take every moment you have. Enjoy and give everything you can in those relationships,” Chase said according to Indy Star. “And know there is so much possible with love when your love includes God.”

A GoFundMe page is set up to share Chase’s journey and raise money for his battle against Ewing’s sarcoma.