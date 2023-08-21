83º
Driver fatally strikes homeless man sleeping under freeway, flees the scene

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Investigators are searching for a driver who fatally struck a homeless man living under a freeway.

The crash occurred along the South Loop and South Main Street in southwest Houston before 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said a driver in a red or maroon pickup truck rear-ended a white SUV at a traffic light. The driver reversed in an effort to get away and drove up onto the curb along the freeway, driving over the homeless man who was sleeping there.

The truck hit a concrete pillar and a tree before fleeing the scene

