Family pleads for justice after father shot, killed at west Houston gas station

Man shot, killed after shooting in west Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed after gunfire erupted at a gas station in west Houston late Tuesday night, according to Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 13100 block of Westheimer Road near Synott at around 11 p.m.

According to Lt. R. Willkens, a four-door sedan with two men -- one wearing a black hoodie and another wearing a white hoodie -- pulled up behind the victim’s vehicle.

Officers said the gunman with the black hoodie got out of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle, then fled the scene.

Approximately 12 to 15 rounds were fired, investigators said.

The man died at the scene.

Family members who arrived at the gas station tell KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers that the victim is a 23-year-old father. At this time, he has not been identified.

His aunt, Wanda Webb, has a message to the gunmen responsible.

“Y’all took him away from his kids who will never see their dad again,” she said. “I’m a praying person and I promise you the Lord will help us seek justice.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.