See the sketch: Teen accused in child sexual assault chased victim, threw them to the ground before assault ensued, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a teen wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

The incident happened in April 2019 in the 6700 block of Scott Street, police said.

According to authorities, the child victim was walking in the area when they were approached by the teen. The victim tried to run away, but police said the teen caught up to the victim and threw them to the ground before a sexual assault ensued.

Police described the teen as a Black man in his late teens with light brown skin and dreadlocks. He is said to have big lips and a mustache and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a hat, according to authorities. Police said he also had on a black backpack.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.