Possible road rage incident ends with 4 people shot, including innocent bystander

HOUSTON – Four people suffered gunshots in what police believe may have been an overnight road rage shooting.

The incident started around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 288 service road at Airport Boulevard near Sunnyside, according to a news release.

Police said three men were in a vehicle at a light near Airport Boulevard when they were passed by another vehicle that opened fire on the men.

Bullets struck the three people in the targeted vehicle and a woman in another car who had nothing to do with the incident, according to detectives.

Officials said all gunshot victims are expected to survive. Authorities have not released any information on the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.