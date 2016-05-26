KPRC Mattress One senior scholarships

Next week we will present our final $2500 Senior Scholarship of 2016.

We started this program a year ago so we could highlight some amazing public school seniors, their teachers and their schools.

But here is the really good news, these students had plenty of competition for each scholarship.

Certainly a testament to the students and their teachers that despite budget cuts, our schools are still capable of graduating some extraordinary students.

Let’s hope the proposed budget cuts for the next school year don’t limit our students.

Special Thanks to our sponsor MATTRESS ONE, all the School Districts that participated and to our KPRC Scholarship Committee for taking on the difficult task of choosing our scholarship winners.