Wonderful weather to start work week before storms arrive

HOUSTON - The work week is starting off on a beautiful note in Houston.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday, with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Tuesday with temperatures into the upper 70s for highs. There’s a slim chance of showers late in the day.

The best chance for rain comes Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms expected. Some strong storms are possible, but severe weather doesn’t appear likely at this time. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Storms stick around for Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees.

Sunshine returns Friday, with temperatures in the 80s.

