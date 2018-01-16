Wintry mix makes for icy morning in Houston area

What began as rain in southeast Texas on Monday night changed to a messy mix of winter weather just in time for Tuesday morning’s commute.

A mix of sleet and snow began falling in The Woodlands area, north of Houston, by 6 a.m. KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez said temperatures began quickly falling and stiff winds were driving the wintry precipitation. She said cars in the area were being coated in ice, as well.

Jeff Linder, a meteorologist for Harris County, urged people to stay off the roads and only travel if it is necessary. He said temperatures have begun falling in the northern part of the county and officials assume that precipitation in that area is frozen.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said officials are closely monitoring the situation, and that power outages could become an issue as ice begins to coat power lines in the region.

CenterPoint Energy reported that 13,147 customers were without power as of 8:35 a.m.

Emmett also said that jury assembly has been closed. Officials also said people should call other county offices to see if they are open before traveling.

Road conditions were already deteriorating in Waller County, where ice was being reported on Highway 290. Ice was also reported on roads in northwest parts of Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies in Precinct 5 have responded to a high number of crashes because of slick roads.

TxDOT crews said they were on the roads most of Monday night to pretreat bridges and overpasses ahead of the storm. KPRC 2 reporter Sofia Ojeda reported that crews had been coming and going most of Tuesday morning.

Officials said people in the city of Houston can call 311 to report icy roads, and people in Harris County can call 713-225-5627 to do the same.

Most schools made the decision Monday to cancel classes on Tuesday as forecasters warned of the potential for slick roads. However, some remaining school districts waited until Tuesday morning to make the call.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said that temperatures will continue to fall on Tuesday, and that roads will likely only become slicker as the day continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of southeast Texas until midnight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for coastal areas until midnight.

