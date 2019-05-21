Windy weather, afternoon storms for Tuesday

HOUSTON - The windy weather Houston has seen for the past few days will continue Tuesday before afternoon storms roll through the region.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 6 p.m. for much of Southeast Texas. A coastal flood warning is also in effect from Galveston Bay to Matagorda Bay.

KPRC

KPRC

Strong southwest winds could gust as high as 35 mph. That onshore wind could produce flooding in some low-lying areas along coast, especially during high tide.

All this wind is ahead of the remnants of a cold front that is approaching the area. That boundary will be the focus of some thunderstorms by the afternoon. A few of the storms could produce high winds and hail. The storms should die down after sunset.

KPRC

KPRC

That front will do nothing to cool temperatures, however. High pressure takes hold for the remainder of the week through the holiday weekend, pushing temperatures into the 90s. High humidity will create heat index readings of 100 degrees or more.

Memorial Day looks hot and dry.

Don’t forget that we’ve got our first tropical system of the year spinning in the Atlantic. Check out the latest on Subtropical Storm Andrea in the Hurricane Headquarters section.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.