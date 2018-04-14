Windy & Cool Saturday Expected

Cloudy skies continue as a line of storms continue to move through Southeast Texas.

The front has moved off the coast but rain and storms behind that front continue to move from Southwest to the Northeast.

Drier air is poised to push through the region as the day progresses which means a good chance of sun later today. It will be windy with a Wind Advisory in place from 10am to 6pm, expecting sustained wind of 20-25mph. Cooler today as well with temperatures staying mostly in the 60s today. There is a chance of getting to 70 degrees for our high today.

Sunday will be sunny and cool!

