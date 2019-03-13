Winds knock down tree onto Houston street

HOUSTON - Winds knocked down a tree Wednesday that fell across a street in Houston’s Memorial neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 3:30 a.m. on North Wilcrest Drive at Apple Tree Road.

Houston police said that officers found a tree had snapped and fallen across the northbound lanes of Wilcrest Drive.

Traffic was being blocked in the area until the tree could be removed from the scene.

Winds were gusting as high as 40 mph in some places on Wednesday morning, prompting a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

