What you need to know before tomorrow's cold front pushes through

HOUSTON - Let's get ready for an Astros win tonight! Tuesday started off mild and overcast with temperatures on the warmer side, 60s and low 70s. There were also some isolated showers drifting in from the coastline.

Later Tuesday afternoon, it will be in the upper 70s, cloudy and more scattered storms to avoid but nothing too serious. First pitch forecast will be mild in the mid-70s by 7 p.m. and a few showers around.

Wednesday, the cold front will slowly push through bringing a stronger chance for some isolated thunderstorms and downpours by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s, turning colder and windy behind the front late Wednesday night.

Halloween will see quite a difference. It will be cold and windy with temperatures in the mid-50s falling into the upper 40s by the evening. Winds will likely be anywhere from 15 to 25 mph out of the north, so bundle up for trick-or-treating.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.