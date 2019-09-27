What you need to know about this weekend's forecast

HOUSTON - Friday's forecast started a touch warmer than what we have been seeing this week.

Many areas started the day in the mid to upper 70s, and radar is quiet aside from some showers offshore that may drift inland along the south coast by sunrise.

Otherwise, the day will start off partly cloudy and quickly jump back into the upper 80s and low 90s later Friday afternoon.

Shower chances are back in the picture for Friday afternoon. The showers will be spotty with an occasional thunderstorm or two later in the day.

For the weekend, people can expect a little more humidity as the Gulf flow gets a little stronger.

That means there is a chance for more spotty afternoon showers and occasional thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. However, neither day will be a washout, so just keep a watch on the radar for your afternoon plans.

Kickoffs for both Saturday college games and the Texans 12 p.m. game on Sunday will be mostly dry and pleasant with temperatures in the low 80s

Tropical Storm Karen remains stuck east of The Bahamas but is unraveling and will fall apart by this weekend.

Lorenzo continues to ramp up as a category 4 storm, but it is staying out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast states at this time.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.