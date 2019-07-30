What you need to know about storms expected during the evening commute

KPRC

HOUSTON - Tuesday's weather will be warm and muggy, but very quiet through lunchtime. But come Tuesday afternoon things could be very inconvenient.

TIMELINE:

Starting around 2 p.m. and lasting until around 8 p.m., widely scattered storms will move through Southeast Texas. Tropical downpours, lightning and gusty winds are expected. Impacts are likely during the evening rush, and storms are not expected to clear until sunset.

THREATS:

Heavy downpours could produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. This could produce minor and localized street flooding. With a storm timeline during the afternoon and evening commute, it is smart to check radar and road conditions before heading out after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

REMAINDER OF THE WORK WEEK:

Rain chances will slowly decrease through the end of the workweek. Scattered storms are still expected Wednesday afternoon but only stray afternoon showers will pop up Thursday and Friday.

