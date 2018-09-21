Wet weekend forecast for Houston area

HOUSTON - You might want to make plans inside this weekend, as rain is forecast for much of Saturday and Sunday.

The wet weather gets started Friday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The chance of rain jumps to 70 percent on Saturday, which is expected to be the wettest day of the weekend. It is also the day when autumn arrives.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler than they were this week, staying in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Unsettled weather is forecast for much of next week, before what could be Houston's first fall front moves through the region.

