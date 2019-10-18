Winning World Series Weather!

Houston, TX - Not to put the ball before the bat, but IF the Astros are in the World Series I can guarantee home run weather next Tuesday and Wednesday for games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park!

Next week is a double-play of two fronts and the first one slides into home on Monday:

The other front is on deck for Friday:

That means a grand slam for mid-week!

Monday's front scoops in 1/2" to 1" of rain Monday but clears the bench for Tuesday leaving temperatures in the sweet spot mid-70s for the afternoon and mid 60s for the evening, all under clear skies. Winds will be near calm, if anything easterly at a mere 5mph. Talk about a Quality Start!

We double-play to Wednesday when we warm up to near 80F in the afternoon with low 70s during the evening and a southeast wind of 8mph.

All in all, we're in a perfect scoring position!

Go Astros!

Frank

