Winning World Series weather

Not to put the ball before the bat, but if the Astros are in the World Series, I can guarantee home run weather next Tuesday and Wednesday for games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Next week is a double-play of two fronts and the first one slides into home on Monday:

The other front is on deck for Friday:

That means a grand slam for midweek.

Monday's front scoops in a half-inch to an inch of rain Monday but clears the bench for Tuesday leaving temperatures in the sweet spot -- mid-70s for the afternoon and mid-60s for the evening, all under clear skies. Winds will be near calm, if anything easterly at a mere 5 mph. Talk about a quality start!

We double-play to Wednesday when we warm up to near 80F in the afternoon with low 70s during the evening and a southeast wind of 8 mph.

All in all, we're in a perfect scoring position!

Go Astros!

Frank

