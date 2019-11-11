Will Houston see sleet tomorrow morning?

Will we see sleet tomorrow morning? What I can tell you for sure is we will see a huge temperature drop and very strong winds.

Right now (Monday morning and afternoon), you should be securing 'stuff' around the house, like garbage cans and toys outside that might blow over, and lower your pool umbrellas. Get plants inside, as Wednesday morning will be freezing for almost everyone but the coast.

Here is tomorrow morning and you'll notice some purple, which indicates frozen precip:

While a little sleet is possible, I think graupel is more likely. So what is graupel? Almost the same thing but more white/cloudy looking and able to form in slightly warmer temperatures:

Then tomorrow afternoon we don't get very warm at all, but the winds will calm down!!

With those calm winds and clear skies Wednesday Morning, we drop to the mid and upper 20s north, 30-31F around Houston, and upper 30s at the coast:

Our earliest freeze on record, by the way, is October 20, 1989 and a lot of you will remember Christmas of 1989 when we dropped to 13, then 7, then 11, December 22, 23, and 24th!

Stay warm and get ready for a cold winter!

***********************

What does a weather balloon do?

There are no dumb questions! (But sometimes dumb answers). A viewer read last Friday's blog about weather balloons and sent me this email:

I may be really dumb but what exactly does a weather balloon do? Sorry but I didn't even know they were still used at all. Why would this be able to save more money & time. I wish you could expand more sometime to enlighten those of us who know nothing of such things.

Thanks.

Anna

Weather Balloons have been launched as early as 1896 with the idea of finding out what the air "up there" is all about: the higher up you go, the more change you'll find with the temperature, the barometric pressure, and humidity. Weather Balloons record that information, along with wind speeds and in some cases pollution, and send the data back to computers here on earth. That data is used for forecasting and research. About 20% of the balloons that fall back to earth (eventually all of them will burst and fall) are actually recovered and reused.

So if you find one, mail it back! More explanation on weather balloons is right here.

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.