What you need to know about Houston's weather this week

Well, the weekend was not a washout despite healthy rain on Saturday afternoon! Hope you enjoyed it! As we start this holiday week the fireworks ahead look like they'll be going off without a hitch -- but we have to get through a few wet days first.

TODAY looks "summer typical" with warm, humid air over SE Texas and only a few pop-up showers expected in the afternoon which will be gone by sunset. But there is Gulf Moisture down toward the Bay of Campeche that will be heading our way:

First, there is not tons of moisture, but you can see it's there, so cloudy skies with 40-50% rain chances are in place for TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. I'm not expecting any widespread flood event, but locally heavy downpours can always lead to street flooding so be on guard. TOTAL RAIN amounts are not impressive through THURSDAY with generally less than 2":

And all of this moisture moves north and west of us by July 4th bringing us back to "summer typical" for Thursday afternoon, meaning nighttime fireworks displays should be just fine. And the rest of the holiday weekend will be even drier! After last year's complete washout this is a welcome relief!

Have a safe week!

Frank

