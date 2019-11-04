Houston Rain Day: Thursday!

Houston, TX - After a stellar weekend, it looks like we're in for a very nice one coming up--we just have to get there!

Tomorrow, Voting Day, looks mild and mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially on the west side, are possible, but weather won't be an excuse not to get out and vote!

Thursday is the next big day for a weather change. Here's the map Thursday morning and you can see the next front around Dallas:

And here it is Friday morning with the front well off shore:

That puts the timing Thursday for us in the evening and overnight into Friday. While a few thunderstorms are likely, this is NOT shaping up to be a Severe Weather Event. Because this front is a fast mover, rain amounts will total only around an inch:

Once the front moves in and out, the weekend ahead looks cool and partly cloudy! Our full forecast for the week is right here. November weekends are big WEDDING weekends, so if you have one coming up, you picked a winner!

Frank

