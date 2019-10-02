A front, finally, and amazing Imelda stats

Models continue to bring a true Fall Front in here the beginning of next week! The above graphic shows the American model pushing it through sometime Monday. And look what that does to lows on Tuesday morning:

I think this is a little optimistic, but certainly outlying areas could get down to the 50s with low 60s in the Houston area! Highs for Tuesday afternoon are just as hopeful:

Lots of upper 70s! Plenty of sunshine may scoot those highs closer to 80-82F, but lets face it--low humidity and blue sky will bring a refreshing bit of relief to all this heat. Did you see the Sweat-tember records? Take a look:

Our Warmest September on record! Speaking of which, this is an amazing rain rate from Imelda that HCOEM meteorologist Jeff Lindner posted:

This compares to Allison and Harvey, but any way you measure it, rain rates exceeding 6" per hour are too much for any neighborhood to handle. Rain totals for the area looked like this:

The full NWS report on Imelda can be found at this link.

Enjoy the rest of this warm week! We'll look for some well-deserved changes heading our way!

Frank

Email me!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.