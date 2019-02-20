Frank's Weather or Not: Who won our Model Test?

HOUSTON - Last Friday I wrote about the new FV3-GFS, which goes operational on March 20 replacing the current GFS. The current has been around since before supercomputers and so the new one will be able to process more data, thus improving the forecast. I've noticed that the new FV3-GFS is often in closer agreement with the EURO.
So, just for fun, I showed you the different model's forecast from last Friday for Tuesday's rain at 7am, to see which would came closest. Here's what my Exact Track showed:
The old GFS predicted:
************
I read a recent story on line in EarthSky all about Stonehenge and other ancient monoliths (fancy name for big rock structure). Just when they first originated, where and possibly why. The article rocks and it is here.
*************
Finally, I'm out today on a medical check up so I leave you with this one that I just made up:
What did the fog say to Frank? Sorry I mist you!!
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.