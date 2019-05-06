Frank's Weather or Not: Time to Get Ready!

HOUSTON - This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and here are a few important reminders from FEMA:

KNOW WHERE TO GO...cell service may not work and if you and your family get separated during an evacuation you need to come up with a spot where you can find each other later. In addition, if you don't evacuate, decide where you will all safely shelter. There's more here.

GET YOUR KIT READY! Water, medications, food, batteries, cash and first-aid supplies are basic, but you might have other needs for children or those with disabilities or seniors or pets.

GATHER IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS. Keeping your whole computer on a flash drive for back up is always smart. Other tips for keeping important papers safe are right here.

In addition, those who need help during an emergency need to register now by calling 2-1-1. Who should register? Anyone with limited mobility, communication barriers, needing additional medical assistance, transportation or personal care help. You can see more on the 211 Website.

And, of course, if you haven't already download our FREE Hurricane tracker APP from your playstore.

Our weather is going to crater this week with rain chances just about every day and between Tuesday and next Sunday we may total 7" of rain in spots. Here's the current QPF which WILL change, but stay weather aware this week and remember Turn Around, Don't Drown.

7 day total precipitation....we are in the 5-7" bullseye. Forecast is right here.

Speaking of craters, my friend Ed Finger took this photo over the weekend and posted it on Facebook:

Ed teaches science at The Briarwood School and is one of the best in the business. Here's his explainer: "Geography/Earth Science teacher geek-out moment...Lake Manicouagan, Quebec, Canada - Created from an asteroid impact over 200 million years ago. Eventually, the land “rebounded” at the impact site. After the last Ice Age the crater rim was filled once again with water....still iced over from this year’s freeze! So awesome to see this...AND check out Earth's curvature"

Love that teachers are always teaching and learners are always learning! Thanks, Mr. Finger!!

Finally, a big thank you to the Center for Hearing and Speech who had me emcee their gala last Saturday night. They have raised $18Million toward $23Million goal to build a new facility in the Texas Medical Center. We are the most blessed city in the world to have such fine healthcare down the block!

And I love a gala where Western Wear is encouraged!!

Cheers,

Frank

