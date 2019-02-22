Frank's Weather or Not: The Parades and the Pollen

HOUSTON - It's baaaaaaaaccckkkkk!! Those oak flowers called Catkins are already smudging a sidewalk near you! If you have an allergy to Oak (and there are hundreds of tree varieties) then get ready. Our warm winter is to blame although rainy weather does help as the pollen blows around more in dry air. Try removing your shoes at the door, keep the car clean, and make sure the dog doesn't track those yellow buds in the house. The Pollen Peak isn't usually until April! And I'm already getting Bluebonnet pictures! WOW.

My water oak

Parade weather is going to be dicey. Latest model runs continue to forecast light rain tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon. So for the Rodeo parade at 10am, we'll have mild warm 70s, but take an umbrella for sure. I'm Grand Marshall of Galveston's Zaniest Golf Cart Parade on the Strand tomorrow at 1pm and it's going to be close as far as rain. You Gambrinus folks tomorrow night will be fine!

A cloudy rodeo parade in 2018.

Galveston's Zaniest Golf Cart Parade on the Strand

Here is the latest FV3 model run for tomorrow morning:

Saturday morning's run looks wet.

Finally, I was honored to be a speaker at the Congressional Healthcare Innovation Summit at the Baker Institute yesterday. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, who lost his mother to cancer, spearheaded the event. Great strides are taking place in our medical community. The key is to get health care solutions out there faster and affordably. A big thank you to those organizers for including me!

Frank and Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Have a safe, fun weekend wherever you decide to parade! The upside is the weather WILL turn sunny by Saturday afternoon and Sunday looks terrific! You heard why the fog was so rich, right? He had his own bank..............

Frank

