Frank's Weather or Not: Spring may spring some BIG LEAKS

Climate Outlooks are just that....OUTLOOKS. Guidance. Based on current trends, historical climatology and model forecasts. We just had outlooks come down for April through June forecasting Below-Normal-Above Average Temperatures and Precipitation. The outlook below shouldn't surprise you as we've had an above normal climate for years now:

And with a weak El Nino expected to be in place through summer, moist Pacific air likely brings our rainfall above normal as well:

What REALLY gets alarming is the NOAA forecast that came out for serious spring flooding across the nation. You've probably already heard that the cornbelt has already seen its worst flooding on record due to a frozen ground (water can't be absorbed into that!), record snowpack and thus snowmelt, and higher than normal rainfall. Put it all together and we have a trifecta for disaster that will continue:

We generally fall into the >50% chance for "Minor" spring flooding while areas along the Mighty Mississippi will likely experience Moderate to Major flooding. Many already have. More here.

*****************

For the weekend, models continue to keep rain well north of us and while I have taken the chances to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday, that might STILL be too high! Don't cancel any plans! Forecast here.

*****************

Speaking of which, Kevin and I are super proud of David Cline, one of our son's best friends. We've watched him grow up, charge through A&M, land a terrific job, buy his first home and now he is marrying the love of his life tomorrow night!

Congrats to David and Danika and cheers to NO RAIN on your wedding day!

Love you both and we'll be there to celebrate!

Cheers everyone,

Frank

