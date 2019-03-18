Frank's Weather or Not: No Drought, No Sir!

Although it seems like we've had a lot of rain the past six months, heavy rain totals only stood out on Halloween (2.26"--remember how it stopped raining just in time to Trick or Treat?) and December 7th (4.31"). Generally, we've been at normal rainfall amounts or below. In fact, March has measured less than 1/2" of rain, about 1.5" below normal, and I'm not expecting any rain until this weekend. I have friends getting married Saturday (Go Danika and David!), so my fingers are crossed that the rain holds off until Sunday. The FV3, which goes operational the 20th, predicts some light rain Sunday:

Regardless, the U.S. Drought Monitor has no drought for Southeast Texas, although there are a few dry spots across the state:

And the country is in pretty good shape, with the exception of Northern New Mexico:

Given our 2011 drought when half a million trees in Texas died and the five year California drought, this is all very good news. No wonder our Wildflower Season is expected to be so spectacular! Bluebonnets will be plentiful!

Links, I've got links! First, now that Daylight Saving Time has settled in and, I think, we are all back to normal with our sleep patterns, I came across a great argument to keep DST all the time (no pun intended). Check out 5 good arguments for never changing the clocks back again right here.

Second, they say "close only counts in horseshoes and, um, asteroids" ?! Wednesday we will have an asteroid the size of a house come closer to Earth than even the Moon is! While the Moon is about a quarter million miles away at any given time, this asteroid will come within 190,000 miles of our planet. So no strike and no worries for a science fiction event occurring. You can read all about it here.

Enjoy our mild, dry work week! Especially for those of you on Spring Break!

Frank

