Frank's Weather or Not: Muddy Monday....

Houston, TX - We all know of the 18-minute Battle of San Jacinto where Sam Houston's men captured Santa Anna. Pleading for his life, the Mexican General agreed to send his troops back to San Antonio and that retreat meant a journey across Wharton County between the San Bernard and East Bernard rivers....in spring....April showers.

From April 21 to May 9, 1836, thousands of Mexican Army troops slogged across the muddy fields of Wharton County, barely making twenty miles in two weeks! They ran out of food, couldn't get fresh supplies, dysentery set in and with little choice they dumped their belongings and supplies into The Sea of Mud.

And now it's been found! Through Labor Day, the San Felipe de Austin State Historic Site will display more than 50 items from the discovered grounds.

Texas' Newest Museum is a perfect day trip from Houston!

Just a hop, skip and a jump from Houston, this museum is only a year old and the pride of San Felipe. Head west down I-10 and before you get to Sealy hang a right on FM1458. A couple of miles up and you're there! They are open daily from 9-5pm and with so many schools done with testing, maybe you're looking for a field trip?!

From the Sealy Convention and Visitors Bureau

The cover is the book by Gregg Dimmick Sea of Mud: The Retreat of the Mexican Army after San Jacinto, An Archeological Investigation and you can order your copy from Amazon here.

Speaking of mud....get ready for a rainy week starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. It won't rain all the time, but chances are there each day. Our forecast is here.

Have a great week!

Frank

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.