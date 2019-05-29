Frank's Weather or Not: More than 500 Tornadoes and counting! Why so many?

HOUSTON - Photo from Charles City, Iowa last Sunday from my friend Andrew Cordes' brother!

As I write this, the month of May has recorded 532 Tornado reports across the United States! Compare that to the US average of 276 tornadoes in the month of May and we're not done yet! These are "reports" and the NWS has not confirmed all of them were tornadoes, but the year now holds the record of 13 days in a row of tornadoes beating the 11 days in 1980. The Storm Prediction Center for today targets the same central US for more activity, including tornadoes.

Wednesday's Severe Weather Threat

The set up continues with High Pressure providing us a warm and humid atmosphere which translates to a warm wind flow from here toward the panhandle. Colder air from the Rockies around that Low slams into the warm, humid air and the severe weather breaks out. In addition, the Jet Stream adds extra lift to the storm and it has been relentlessly over the same area:

The Jet Stream will flatten out by the weekend and that will help but the overall pattern for June remains the same:

NWS 30 Day Outlook for June

On the left is the temperature forecast and BELOW normal, or cooler, is forecast from North Texas to South Dakota while Above Normal precip is forecast in the graphic to the right. Bottom line: already flooded areas along the Arkansas River in Oklahoma will continue to struggle against flood potential.

On another note, Hurricane Season officially begins Saturday. If there is any good news, the next week shows no tropical development in the Atlantic basin.

Cheers,

Frank

