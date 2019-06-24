Frank's Weather or Not: More Storms for Houston

Houston, TX - You probably heard the bowling alley this morning as an MCC (Mesoscale Convective Complex = Small Cluster of Strong Storms) rolled in from North Texas just in time for an early wake up call and a messy commute! Tomball picked up more than 5" of rain. Here's the HCOEM map for totals:

Impressive numbers and a lot of noise! Get ready for more. We'll have a break tonight but the WRF model (Weather Research Forecast) indicates another system by tomorrow afternoon out of Mexico:

Some timing suggests tomorrow evening, so we'll have a close eye on it. After that, pretty standard summertime heat and humidity with afternoon rain chances. Our forecast is here.

For now, the tropics remain quiet!

****************

My birthday was not quiet! We spent a long family weekend in Arkansas where you pay no more than $5 for a glass of wine, premium gas is still called High Test, and Sweet Tea is a staple. I'll tell you this: the steaks are as good as any in Houston and the warmth of the people just as strong! I share June 22nd as a birthday with my Mom and thanks to all of you for the kind words.

We're both happy to be here!!

Cheers,

Frank

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.