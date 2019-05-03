Frank's Weather or Not: May the 4th be...British?

Houston, TX - May the 4th Be With You Star Wars Fans! Tomorrow marks the 40th year since that phrase came about which I'll explain in a moment. In honor of the day, our friends at Climate Central have created a superb atmosphere explainer of two of the popular planets Hoth and Tatooine. Just what makes these planets so hot and so cold, yet you're able to live there AND even make a living??

Climate Central

After all, atmosphere is climate and we can't survive without the exact balance of gas, heat, cold and water. They also look at Earth's Carbon Dioxide uptick from 800,000 years ago:

Climate Central

The full article is right here and a great teaching tool for fans and students! Especially if you have ever fantasized about living on a Star Wars planet. Haven't we all?

For hardcore fans, you can read the Intergovernmental Climate report on Tatooine. And for All Things Star Wars, there is this site.

I always wondered just who first came up with the clever play on "May The Force Be With You" and turns out the credit goes to the London Evening News which wished the newly elected prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, the best of luck on the day she took office, May 4,1979:

A forever shout out to Mrs. Thatcher! Speaking of shout outs...my thanks to the Ft Bend Friends and Neighbors for having me speak about my book, Swabbed and Found, last Wednesday. And to Arms Wide Adoption Services for having me emcee their Thursday luncheon at which we topped our fund raising goal! We hoped for $120,000 and came in at $125,745!! Adoptions through Arms Wide are FREE and this money will pay for 10 placements of foster kids into loving families. Congrats!!

Ft. Bend Friends and Neighbors meeting

Arms Wide Adoption Services luncheon

So have a wonderful weekend Jedi Warriors although it is starting wet and will stay that way into the afternoon of May the 4th. No worries, that will change:

“You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” — Shmi Skywalker

Cheers,

Frank

