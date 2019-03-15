Frank's Weather or Not: I-Rish it was the Weekend!

Which Irishman is always outside? Paddy O'Furniture!

Get ready for a cool, pleasant weekend! There's a little 'green' on the FV3-GFS forecast map, but mostly out in the gulf or just at the shore. I predict a mix of sun and clouds with a warming trend to near 60F on Saturday and 66F on Sunday. Here's the model:

And if you're looking for just where to celebrate this weekend, we have you covered at our Click2Houston guide for St. Pat's Parties right here. If you feel more like exercising on Sunday, either instead of or before the fun begins, check out the Tour de Houston which starts downtown and offers a scenic biking view of the city!

*****************************

In climate news, El Nino is weak but there (those milky skies and foggy mornings attest to that). Here's the current which came down last Thursday. Notice the orange colors denoting the warm Pacific water which translates to warm, moist air rising and heading across Mexico to Texas:

And while it's not very strong, El Nino looks persistent. The Red Line below is the model consensus which keeps a weak El Nino around into next fall:

Make it an O'Mazing Weekend and be safe!!

Frank

