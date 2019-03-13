Frank's Weather or Not: I-rish it was the Weekend!

HOUSTON - Today's storms moved through the Ft. Worth area early this morning and produced some serious damage to this home and car in Cleburne, thirty miles south of the Metroplex.

The front is headed our way and you can keep track of the storms on our Click2houston RADAR.

The front will fully sweep through Thursday morning with some light rain and for the St. Patrick's Day weekend ahead I'm forecasting sunny, dry and cool! Highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s, which is 10F cooler than normal this time of year. But it beats the fog! Here's the FV3-GFS for Sunday afternoon and it's clear!

Speaking of normal, climate forecasts for the next couple of weeks (days 8-14) predict Below Normal temps for us and Normal rainfall. What's interesting is that for the month we're way below normal rain despite the misty, foggy conditions. Normal is about 3.5" for March...today may up the ante but generally less than half an inch across our area has fallen this month!

FACEBOOK FUNNY: Orion's Belt....a big waist of space.

My thanks to the Shell Retirees group for hosting me at the Houston Junior League last week! Orange rolls continue to be as delicious as ever and we had a great time talking DNA and Genealogy!

Finally, last Saturday night we were invited to a really fun post-Mardi Gras celebration honoring one of our Quality Life Fitness trainers, Sergey, who has a large and loyal fitness following! He's in the middle:

BTW, it really IS time to start thinking about that summer body! Just saying.

