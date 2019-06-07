Frank's Weather or Not: Full STEAM Ahead!

Houston, TX - What a week! After the tropical mess to the south known as INVEST 91-L slung 10" of training rain into Wharton County on Wednesday, an upper Low to the north sent waves of thunderstorms across the area Thursdsay afternoon and evening. Officially, 9 wind damage reports came into the National Weather Service Thursday night including a semi-trailer and mobile home overturned in Columbus, power poles snapped and roofs damaged in Fort Bend County, and homes damaged near East Bernard. I'm sure a lot of folks had basketball goals, trampolines and porch furniture thrown around.

So the rain set the stage for a humid weekend, combined with High Pressure settling in tomorrow--we'll be dry but steamy! Highs make it to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, but add 10 degrees to that for the Feels Like temperature! Heat Advisory criteria is 108F and we won't get that high, but awfully close.

A bit of a payoff arrives Monday with a bonafide Cold Front off the Rockies. Temperatures will only cool about five degrees, but that means mornings start at 70 rather than 75 and highs only reach 90! Actually pretty average for this time of year. The big difference will be the air itself--crisp and pleasant with the dewpoint temperatures dropping below 70 and that equals comfort. Here's our forecast.

Here's a FREE way to escape the heat Saturday: The Houston/Galveston Extreme Weather Expo at the GRB! We'll be there, so come find us and say hi!

There's also a special Ask the Meterologists panel from 12 to 12:45 where you can have any questions about the weather answered by the experts! You can find out all about it here.

Speaking of...thank you to the Greater East Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for having me again to their annual June luncheon to share my hurricane expertise! That was some drive up I-69 to New Caney during the heavy rain on Wednesday!

And thanks to Tellurian, Inc for a Thursday Lunch and Learn downtown. Nothing like a Treebeards lunch to sweeten the deal!!

Have a safe weekend!

Frank

