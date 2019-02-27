Frank's Weather or Not: Flower Power and Mardi Gras Melt

HOUSTON - Let's hear it for the Wildflower Season! I'm already getting photos on Click2Pins of bluebonnets and this year promises to be the best in a decade (especially after last year's disappointment).

The short reason is plenty of moisture (as you probably guessed) since October and a fairly warm winter. So we start early and, hopefully, end late. Especially since the Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival isn't until April 13-14th! Wide Open magazine offers its 2019 Wildflower report here, including a breakdown of best areas in Texas to see these magnificent blooms!

************

It's a SMALL world, especially when it comes to DNA. A TV Weathercaster in St. Louis has reunited with her biological sisters after sending her DNA to 23andMe! All the sisters were placed for adoption at birth and now have found each other with amazing results. As an aside, my biological paternal line started in St. Louis, but as far as I know I'm not related to them (except how all weathercasters are related, right?). The full Family Forever story is right here.

KMOV Meteorologist Kristen Cornett reunites with her sisters!

************

Finally, from Flower Power and Sister Searches to the Mardi Gras Melt! Friday and Saturday will see high temperatures to 78F and 80F (even 82F is not out of the question). A cold front slated for the weekend looks to hold stationary Sunday before easing through on Monday:

GFS model holds the front STATIONARY on Sunday morning

So Sunday highs could reach the low to mid 70s with a Monday Max of only 50F! A chilly Rodeo Week! BTW, this is the LAST weekend of Central Daylight time before springing forward to Daylight Saving time March 10th! So you'll lose an hour (you know, the one you were going to use to go the gym!).

Frank

