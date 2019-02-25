Frank's Weather or Not: February Fizzle?

HOUSTON - What an uninteresting February! That's not a bad thing (no one likes an ice storm), but the coldest it's officially been all month is 37F! We did make 82F on the 6th, but mostly it's just been mild and "drizzerable."

Speaking of which, gray days have really been the motif with 18 days this month reporting some kind of Fog or Mist. We have a couple of days left, but other than a scattered thunderstorm, I don't see much in the way of severe weather.

Here's the precipitation forecast for Tuesday morning:

We do have a marginal chance for a strong thunderstorm, so don't rule that out. But you can see how unimpressive the rainfall is and the rain amounts forecasted are really meager:

The gray-matter culprit is a warm front moving slowly toward us all week long which is to say that Rodeo weather will continue mild--even warm with near 80F by Friday--and damp.

Warm Front Hangs Out all Week

So keep an umbrella handy all week long. A cold front promises to make its way in this weekend, so March may at least try to come in like a lion! More on that Wednesday!

Frank

