Frank's Weather or Not: February Fizzle?

HOUSTON - What an uninteresting February! That's not a bad thing (no one likes an ice storm), but the coldest it's officially been all month is 37F! We did make 82F on the 6th, but mostly it's just been mild and "drizzerable."
Speaking of which, gray days have really been the motif with 18 days this month reporting some kind of Fog or Mist. We have a couple of days left, but other than a scattered thunderstorm, I don't see much in the way of severe weather.
Here's the precipitation forecast for Tuesday morning:
Frank
