Frank's Weather or Not: April Arrives Thirsty and Blue!

Talk about a weekend rain bust! Traces to a tenth of an inch topped the gauges Saturday with nothing yesterday. So March goes out as one of the driest on record, almost 3" below normal. In fact, you have to go back to January 2nd to find a good soaking rain of more than an inch. Here's the way March left us across the area::

The U.S. Drought Monitor has some 'abnormally dry' spots across SE Texas:

There may be some rain relief coming....the April precip outlook puts us Above Average:

This coming weekend looks damp as a number of small storm systems cross the state with Thursday through Sunday rain totals of 1-3". Here's the Thur-Sun Accumulated Precip GFS model:

Here's our forecast for the week ahead.

